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CicLAvia returns to Pasadena, Culver City mobility, Olympic Blvd. bus lanes, ESFV rail parking, and more
5:37 PM PST on November 9, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia returning to Pasadena on November 15

CicLAvia returns to Pasadena, Culver City mobility, Olympic Blvd. bus lanes, ESFV rail parking, and more.

  • Monday 11/9Tonight the 7 p.m. Culver City City Council meeting [agenda] features several mobility related items: Better Overland Project [project website], Safer Fox Hills Project [website], Sepulveda Connects [website], parking maximums [staff reports], and more. Attend in person to give public comment.
  • Continuing Tuesday 11/10 – Metro is hosting Sepulveda Transit Corridor project scoping meetings. Scoping comments are due by Wednesday 11/18. For project background, see Nick Andert’s new video, SBLA coverage, and/or Metro project webpage or project hub. Meetings coming up:
  • Tuesday 11/10 – Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community meeting on its Olympic Boulevard Bus Priority Lanes Transit Improvements. The project, located along a 7.1-mile stretch of Olympic from Robertson Bl to Figueroa St, will add bus priority lanes in both directions for Metro Line 28 and DASH and Commuter Express lines. Meeting details at Eventbrite.
  • Thursday 11/12 and Tuesday 11/17 – Metro is doing a park-and-ride study for the East San Fernando Valley light rail. The public is invited to give input at a virtual meeting Thursday 11/12 from 6-7:30 p.m. or an in-person meeting Tuesday 11/17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Van Nuys.
  • Sunday 11/15 – CicLAvia returns to Pasadena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday. The nearly 3 miles route, centered on Colorado Boulevard, is closed to driving, and open to bicycling, walking, skating and more. Participants can enter anywhere along the route, and bike/walk/move as far as or little as you like. The route is conveniently accessed via the Metro A Line at the Memorial Park Station (and is within a few blocks of the Allen Avenue and Del Mar Stations.) Runners are invited to enjoy an 8:30 a.m. informal run. Event details at CicLAvia event page. The event includes an additional 2 miles of pop-up bike lanes (that are unlikely to draw many people away from the fully car-free areas.)
  • Sign up now for Mondays in November starting tonight – Casa 0101 is holding a free Fire in the Eastside playwriting writing workshop for those wanting to put their experience of the Lineage Fire into written form. Have you been impacted by the Lineage Fire? Are you angry about the lack of accountability and have something to say? Writers and aspiring writers from Boyle Heights, East L.A., and the greater Eastside are invited to participate to develop monologues and 5–10 minute plays about the fire and environmental injustices in the community. The ten most compelling works will be featured in a Fire in the Eastside short play festival at Casa 0101 Theater in April/May. Works not selected will have a public reading at Casa 0101. Workshop will meet 7-9 p.m. on Mondays from November 9 to December 14. Find details at Casa 0101 event page. Sign up at Casa 0101. Can’t attend the worship? Submit your 5–10 minute play or monologue to classes@casa0101.org by December 14 to be considered.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
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