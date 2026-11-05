Thursday’s Headlines
Election results, Olympics, WeHo Fountain Avenue, Vincent Thomas Bridge, Waymo, Culver City, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
9:30 AM PST on November 5, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
L.A. City Measure HLA Improvements: Still Only 300 Feet, But It’s Complicated
According to official city data the only project that HLA required the city to install is a 300 foot of Reseda Boulevard bike lanes in Tarzana
November 5, 2026
Eyes on the Street: BRT Station Construction for West Valley Connector
Several median station shelters have been installed along the center running segment of the project in Ontario. BRT service is expected to start in mid-2027.
November 4, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Preliminary election results, Cerritos, Westwood, City of Industry, car-nage, and more
November 4, 2026
Interivew with Bengy Mitchell, Founder of The Urban Current
"People are hungry for livable cities. More people are starting to understand urbanism and see it as a legitimate tool of resolving the unsettledness and unsteadiness they are feeling in their lives."
November 3, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Election Day, ICE, WeHo, Eagle Rock, housing vs. parking, Santa Clarita, SB79, car-nage, and more
November 3, 2026