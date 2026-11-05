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Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Election results, Olympics, WeHo Fountain Avenue, Vincent Thomas Bridge, Waymo, Culver City, car-nage, and more
9:30 AM PST on November 5, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • Election Results – Full L.A. County Tallies
  • 2028 Olympics Could Jumpstart Bike Network (Biking in L.A., Planetizen)
  • More On Judge Ruling In Favor Of WeHo Fountain Ave. Project (Beverly Press)
  • This Saturday, Vincent Thomas Bridges Closes For 16 Months (LB Post)
  • Waymo Service Expands To South Bay (KABC)
  • 244-Unit Mixed Use Complex Planned In Culver City (LAT)
  • Carnage: Motorcyclist Killed In Gardena Crash (KTLA)
    • One Transported To Hospital In Santa Clarita Freeway Crash (SC Signal)
    • DUI Suspect Crashes Into Victorville Apartment, Injures Child (KTLA)
    • Driver Injured Crashing Into Mission Viejo Nail Salon (KTLA, NBC4)

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Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

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