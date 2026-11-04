Eyes on the Street: BRT Station Construction for West Valley Connector

West Valley Connector construction is progressing, especially visible along Ontario’s Holt Avenue. The new bus rapid transit (BRT) line is a project of the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and Omnitrans.



The 19-mile 21 station West Valley Connector project aims to provide faster buses via fewer stops, signal priority, and 3.5 miles of center-running bus-only lanes.

The West Valley Connector route map

The project’s western terminus is in L.A. County at the downtown Pomona Transit Center. The eastern terminus is the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink station, the future terminus of Brightline West high-speed rail to Las Vegas).

For the majority of the route, buses will operate in mixed-flow traffic, with side stations essentially like conventional bus stops. The exception to this is in the city of Ontario, where a busy stretch of Holt is being reconfigured for BRT to run in the center of the road, with dedicated bus only lanes and median bus stations.

The West Valley Connector Grove Avenue Station, viewed from the platform entrance in the crosswalk

Of the five median BRT stations in Ontario, three already have their shelter structures installed: Grove Avenue, Euclid Avenue, and Mountain Avenue. Campus Avenue and San Antonio Avenue’s station footings and bus pads are still being built, and center dividers are being worked on all up and down the 3.5-mile section of Holt.

According to an SBCTA presentation (posted to Reddit) the West Valley Connector will operate as the sbX Purple Line, and is currently anticipated to open in May 2027. Omnitrans already operates the sbX Green Line BRT, which runs north-south on E Street through downtown San Bernardino.

The Euclid Avenue station shelter

Center divider construction at Euclid Avenue.

Center divider and bus lane construction along Holt Avenue.

BRT station platform and bus pad construction at San Antonio Avenue.

Project construction signage in downtown Ontario.

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