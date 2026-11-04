Eyes on the Street: BRT Station Construction for West Valley Connector
Several median station shelters have been installed along the center running segment of the project in Ontario. BRT service is expected to start in mid-2027.
2:20 PM PST on November 4, 2026
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.
Read More:
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Wednesday’s Headlines
Preliminary election results, Cerritos, Westwood, City of Industry, car-nage, and more
November 4, 2026
Interivew with Bengy Mitchell, Founder of The Urban Current
"People are hungry for livable cities. More people are starting to understand urbanism and see it as a legitimate tool of resolving the unsettledness and unsteadiness they are feeling in their lives."
November 3, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Election Day, ICE, WeHo, Eagle Rock, housing vs. parking, Santa Clarita, SB79, car-nage, and more
November 3, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
Vote early! Plus meetings on Metro Sepulveda Corridor, Metro Public Safety, Pasadena complete streets, and more.
November 2, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Pasadena, DASH bus cameras, Venice Dell, BRT construction, Measure HLA, car-nage, and more
November 2, 2026