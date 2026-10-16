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Friday’s Headlines

Warming climate causing wildfires, DIY crosswalks, Pico Rivera, LAX, Watts, South Pasadena, Playa Vista, car-nage, and more
9:04 AM PDT on October 16, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Metro map showing location of proposed Pico Rivera Metrolink Station (which would replace Commerce Station)
  • Hot Windy Weather Means High Fire Risk (KTLA)
    • Malibu Fire Triggers Evacuations (NBC4, KCAL, LAist)
    • Henderson Fire Closes Parts Of 5 Freeway Below OC (LAist)
  • LAT Profiles Jonathan Hale, Guerilla Crosswalk Painting Organizer
  • Metro Continues Plans for New Pico Rivera Metrolink Station (@Joe Linton Bluesky)
  • LAX People Mover Faces “Technical Challenges” To Open In January (Daily News)
  • Metro [presentation, video] Shares D Line Construction Photos (Reddit)
  • Watts Jordan Downs Housing Revamp Opens, Park Next (Urbanize)
  • Fremont/Huntington Update (@southpasactive Instagram)
  • Culture Cart Operates SoFi Park-and-Ride Shuttle Business (L.A. Local)
  • Playa Vista’s Fake Bus Stops (@lejexplains Instagram)
  • WeHo Online Tells Anti-Bike Side of Fountain Avenue Story
  • Carnage: Two Pedestrians Killed Recently By Glendale Drivers (GNP)
    • Apparent DUI Driver Kills Person In Irvine (KTLA)
    • Hollywood Driver Who Killed Pedestrian Charged With Murder (Beverly Press)
    • Oct 17 – Three Years After – Malibu Remembers Four Students Killed By Driver (Malibu Times)

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