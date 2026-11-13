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Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Bikefest, CicLAvia, World Day of Remembrance, Raman, Bikes, Blue Waves, Actual Waves.
10:52 AM PST on November 13, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
  • How Much of City’s Flood Channels Could Be Used for Bikeways? (LAT)
  • Bikefest, BikeLA Annual Fundraiser/Party Is Tomorrow (Get Tickets)
  • Columnist Who Doesn’t Like Raman or Bike Projects Doesn’t Think Raman Should Move on Bike Projects (CityWatch)
  • Bikes Riding the Blue Wave! (CalBike)
  • More on Long Beach Speed Cameras (LB Post)
  • CicLAvia Pasadena! Sunday! (Star News)
  • Pasadena Also Hosts World Remembrance Day on Sunday (Pasadena Now)
  • Three Street Vendors Killed in NoHo Crash (Daily News)
  • Santa Monica Plans for Downtown-Adjacent Affordable Housing (Next)
  • ICE Terror in California Rising (SacBee)
  • How Bad Will Super El Niño Be? (LAT)
    • A Big Deal! And It’s Because of Climate Change (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

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