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Thursday’s Headlines

Lots of news on the incoming mayor, and let's not forget it's a CicLAvia weekend
11:06 AM PST on November 12, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
  • CicLAvia Pasadena This Sunday (Pasadena Now, HeySoCal)
  • Will Metro Change Under Mayor Raman? (Planetizen)
  • Raman Vows to Reduce Street Homelessness by 50% by LA 2028 (LAist)
  • Council Gives Raman Warm Welcome (NBC4)
  • Who Will Replace Raman on Council? (LAT)
  • State Approves SaMo’s Plan to Delay on SB 79 (Next)
  • Suspected DUI Driver Kills Three Near Metro Station (NBC4, ABC7)
  • What Will Climate Change Do to Beach Front Real Estate Prices (LAT)
  • It’s Going to Rain Again (Daily News)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

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