Thursday’s Headlines
Lots of news on the incoming mayor, and let's not forget it's a CicLAvia weekend
11:06 AM PST on November 12, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
SGV Connect 151: Hilda Solis’ Environmental Justice Center
L.A. County Supervisor Solis reflects on the environmental hardships of the Puente area, and her 30+ year mission to bring it a new regional park and educational facility
November 10, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Election news, ICE, Horvath running for CEO, e-bikes, Caballero Creek park, car-nage and more
November 10, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
CicLAvia returns to Pasadena, Culver City mobility, Olympic Blvd. bus lanes, ESFV rail parking, and more
Blumenfield and Project Partners Cut Ribbon to Open New Caballero Creek River Park
Multiple city departments and state agencies collaborated to reclaim city land that "looked like a junkyard" turning it into a lush green park along the L.A. River in the West San Fernando Valley
Monday’s Headlines
Election news, ICE, BRT, bus lanes, HLA, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more