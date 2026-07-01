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Eyes on the Street: Grevelia Pocket Park

This park tucks a well-curated piece of green space into a nook of South Pasadena by the 110 Freeway.
8:20 AM PDT on July 1, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Grevelia Pocket Park
A woman visits Grevelia Pocket Park in South Pasadena with her dog. All photos credit Chris Greenspon/SBLA

The city of South Pasadena has accepted the construction work done on Grevelia Park.

Located at 1107 Grevelia Street between Metro tracks and the 110, this park feels like a good addition to the neighborhood.

South Pasadena’s picturesque houses and tree cover surround the 9,100 square-foot pocket park, and enhance its overall vibe. 

This seems to mostly be a dog park, with a passive playground, small lawn, dog water fountain, waste bins, and wide seating. 

Grevelia Park was funded through Measure A via the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, and California’s Proposition 68, which funds parks, particularly with water infrastructure components like infiltration planters and bioswales.

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Photo of Chris Greenspon
Chris Greenspon
Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

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