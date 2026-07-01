Eyes on the Street: Grevelia Pocket Park

The city of South Pasadena has accepted the construction work done on Grevelia Park.

Located at 1107 Grevelia Street between Metro tracks and the 110, this park feels like a good addition to the neighborhood.

South Pasadena’s picturesque houses and tree cover surround the 9,100 square-foot pocket park, and enhance its overall vibe.

This seems to mostly be a dog park, with a passive playground, small lawn, dog water fountain, waste bins, and wide seating.

Grevelia Park was funded through Measure A via the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District, and California’s Proposition 68, which funds parks, particularly with water infrastructure components like infiltration planters and bioswales.

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