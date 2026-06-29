Skip to content
Sponsored
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

World Cup action, Independence Day, and more
4:38 PM PDT on June 29, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
L.A. World Cup schedule

World Cup action, Independence Day, and more.

  • All Week – Men’s World Cup Soccer
  • Friday 7/3 – Streetblog will be off Friday for a three day weekend celebrating the nation’s birthday.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

The Week In...

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

awards

L.A. Streetsblog Honored By L.A. Press Club

June 29, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

June 29, 2026
bus lanes

New Peak-Hour Bus Lanes on Florence and on Alvarado

June 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

June 26, 2026
Bicycling

Some Urban Observations from My Seattle Vacation

June 25, 2026
See all posts