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Wednesday’s Headlines

LAX people mover delay, oil drilling, sheriff, Richardson to Metro, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
10:09 AM PDT on June 24, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
LAX People Mover photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAX People Mover Won’t Open Before October (LAT)
  • L.A. City Council Again Votes To End City Oil Drilling (LAT, LAist, Daily News, Mar Vista Voice)
  • Sheriff, Probation Litigation Cost County $1B From 2013-2025 (Public Press)
  • City Committee To Vote On LB Mayor Richardson To Metro Today (Linton Bluesky)
  • 5-Story 58-Affordable 0-Parking Under Construction Near H’wood/Western (Urbanize)
  • Commission Reviewing Pasadena Transit/Streets Spending Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: 8 People Injured, Several Critically, In Reseda Multi-Car Crash (KTLA)
    • DUI Driver Crashes Into Long Beach Home (LB Post, NBC4)
  • Progressive Livable Streets Candidates Winning NYC Elections (SBNYC)

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Photo of Joe Linton
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