Wednesday’s Headlines
LAX people mover delay, oil drilling, sheriff, Richardson to Metro, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
10:09 AM PDT on June 24, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson Approved for Metro Board
The L.A. County City Selection Committee unanimously approved Richardson, who starts on the Metro board on July 1
June 24, 2026
Pasadena Passes Restorative Justice Elements for 710 Stub Plan
City council enthusiastically approved restitution for those displaced by the freeway, but questions linger about who may qualify and how the money will be raised.
June 24, 2026
Eyes on the Street: Culver City Upgrades Elenda Street Bikeway
Existing armadillo-type protection has been upgraded to concrete curb protection
June 23, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Pasadena restorative justice for freeway demolitions, BRT, ICE, Metro World Cup ridership, MacArthur Park, car-nage, and more
June 23, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Metro D Line, CicLAvia, West Hollywood, Chinatown, World Cup buses, E Line extension, Culver City, Sunland Tujunga, Griffith Park, car-nage, and more
June 22, 2026