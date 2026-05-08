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Friday’s Headlines: It’s D Day!

The D opens at 12:30 p.m. today, with subway service to three new art-filled stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega! Join in the celebration - which includes DJs, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more - at Wilshire/Western and each of the three new stations - which runs til 4 p.m. Or ride Metro free all weekend!
8:20 AM PDT on May 8, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: It’s D Day!
The nearly completed Metro D Line Wilshire/La Brea Station in August 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • New D Line Subway Will Change How Angelenos Get Around (SBLA)
  • Metro opens three new D Line stations along Wilshire Boulevard (NBCLA)
  • All aboard the D Line! First phase of historic Metro line extension opens today (LAist)
  • First eyed 6 decades ago, history-making D-Line subway opens first leg Friday (Los Angeles Daily News)
  • The LAT asks if Metro has done enough or whether riding the D will entail a learning curve (LAT)
  • Why it took 65 years to build L.A.’s most important rail line (LAT)
  • The D Line in under a minute:
  • Metrolink sees surge in ridership as soaring gas prices push SoCal commuters toward public transit (ABC7)
  • Burbank adopts plan for new library and civic center plaza (Urbanize LA)
  • The mothers who walked for peace in Boyle Heights (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • $50,000 reward offered after visiting Cubs fan killed in South L.A. hit-and-run (KTLA)
  • ‘Ghost stops’ with no body cam footage land LAPD gang unit members under investigation (LAT, KTLA)
  • Students profiled and detained by LAPD just hours before graduation finally get their moment to shine (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • Daily Memo: A Push for ‘Quieter’ Immigration Raids and An Increasing Use of Force at Detention Centers (L.A. TACO)
  • Trump’s Immigration Agenda Has Forced Hundreds of Kids Into Foster Care (NOTUS)
  • What a Bike Ride Showed Me About Apartheid’s Legacy (NYT)
  • ‘It Hurts My Heart’: Black Elders Reflect on Tennessee Plan To Strip Memphis of Power (Capital B News)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA, state headlines at Streetsblog CA

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Photo of Sahra Sulaiman
Sahra Sulaiman
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

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