Friday’s Headlines: It’s D Day!
The D opens at 12:30 p.m. today, with subway service to three new art-filled stations at Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax and Wilshire/La Cienega! Join in the celebration - which includes DJs, food vendors, arts & crafts, and more - at Wilshire/Western and each of the three new stations - which runs til 4 p.m. Or ride Metro free all weekend!
8:20 AM PDT on May 8, 2026
Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.
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