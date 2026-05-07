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Thursday’s Headlines

LAPD traffic stops, D Line opening, West Hollywood, ICE, failing streets, Beverly Hills, and more
9:08 AM PDT on May 7, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Celebrate the D Line opening - tomorrow!

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