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11:20 AM PDT on May 6, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines
Forest Lawn Drive. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • LAist Previews the Metro D Line, Opening Friday!
  • Torched Is Optimistic About Bass Capital Infrastructure Program – the CIP
  • Raman Announces Forest Lawn Safety Upgrades Happening (Biking in L.A.)
  • Metro Getting Vermont BRT Preconstruction – Utility Investigations – Underway (Urbanize)
  • Malibu Pushes Back Speed Camera Contract Approval (SMDP)
  • June 18 Boyle Heights Block Party for World Cup Mexico vs. South Korea (BH Beat)
    • Downey World Cup Fan Zone Details Emerge (Patriot)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills NoHo Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Witnesses Detain 10 Freeway Driver Who Attempted to Run After Deadly Crash (KTLA)
    • Van Nuys Deadly Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (Daily News)
    • Big Bear Suspected DUI Driver Kills Two People (KTLA)
    • Suspect in Custody in Vista Del Mar Crash that Killed Two (KABC, NBC4)
    • Driver Killed In Rainy Hemet Crash (KCAL)
    • Big Rig Crushes Sedan In 91 Freeway Crash In Anaheim (KABC)

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