Tuesday’s Headlines
L.A. Capital Infrastructure, Bike Month, Burbank, Marengo Matters, Hacienda Heights, Torrance Transit, D Line, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
9:28 AM PDT on May 5, 2026
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
This Week In Livable Streets
The new D Line will open! Plus Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Metro Governance, and more.
Circles in a Row – Who Wore It Best?
A report card on how some So Cal cities line up small circles/roundabouts to prioritize bicycling/walking on quieter streets. High marks go to Santa Monica, Long Beach, and West Hollywood.
Monday’s Headlines
ICE, D Line, Culver City, affordable housing, Venice, Compton, World Cup, Santa Clarita, car-nage, and more
Santa Monica Kicks Off Bike Month By Starting Automated Bike Lane Enforcement
State's first AI bike lane enforcement goes live.
May 1, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
May Day, Voting Rights Act, curb ramp costs, Ride that D, WeHo CicLAvia, Whittier election, East Hollywood, Pasadena, car-nage, and more
May 1, 2026