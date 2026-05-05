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Tuesday’s Headlines

L.A. Capital Infrastructure, Bike Month, Burbank, Marengo Matters, Hacienda Heights, Torrance Transit, D Line, car-nage, and more
9:28 AM PDT on May 5, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
L.A. City Capital Infrastructure Program cover

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