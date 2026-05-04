Skip to content
Sponsored
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

The new D Line will open! Plus Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Metro Governance, and more.
5:08 PM PDT on May 4, 2026
This Week In Livable Streets
New Metro D Line Wilshire/Fairfax Station under construction in 2025. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

The new D Line will open! Plus Sepulveda Transit Corridor, Metro Governance, and more.

  • Concluding Tuesday 5/5 – Metro will host a series of Sepulveda Transit Corridor community meetings. These will feature an overview of the Locally Preferred Alternative and an update on next steps, including information about the environmental process, geotechnical investigations, and project delivery. Series concludes tomorrow with an in-person session in Westwood at 5:30 p.m.
  • Concluding Wednesday 5/6 – Metro is hosting listening sessions to shape its overall governance structure in response to L.A. County governance reforms underway. Meetings conclude with a 6 p.m. virtual town hall on Wednesday 5/6. Find details at The Source.
  • Friday 5/8 – After more than a decade of construction, Metro will open the first segment (four miles) of new D Line subway – from Koreatown to Beverly Hills. Typically the morning ribbon-cutting event – lots of speeches – is invitation-only, then by early afternoon the public can ride the new line. Check Metro’s D Line webpage for details on public celebrations taking place 12:30-4 p.m. on opening day at Wilshire/Western, Wilshire/La Brea, Wilshire/Fairfax, and Wilshire/La Cienega stations. Who’s excited to travel from Beverly Hills to Downtown L.A. in 20 minutes?!?!
  • Saturdays and Sundays through 6/14 – Metro will host free art/architecture tours of Union Station (in English and Spanish – see schedule). Tours start at 10:30 a.m. For schedule and to reserve a spot, go to Eventbrite.
  • Ongoing: The National Day Laborer Network continues to urge those that can to adopt a corner to help protect day laborers and vendors from ICE sweeps. See their webpage to register to adopt a corner or attend a workshop on how to help.
  • Ongoing scheduled Metro service alerts:
Share on Facebook Share on Bluesky
Photo of Joe Linton
Joe Linton

Read More:

Safety | The Week In...

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Los Angeles

Traffic Calming

Circles in a Row – Who Wore It Best?

May 4, 2026
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

May 4, 2026
bicycle lanes

Santa Monica Kicks Off Bike Month By Starting Automated Bike Lane Enforcement

May 1, 2026
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

May 1, 2026
Housing

Ribbon Cutting Celebrates New Mixed-Use Affordable Housing at Vermont/Santa Monica Metro Station

April 30, 2026
See all posts