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Thursday’s Headlines

ICE, liability payments, gas prices, Pasadena plans, Pasadena bike lanes, Measure ULA, downtown L.A., MacArthur Park, Culver City, Beverly Hills, car-nage, and more
9:53 AM PDT on April 23, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines
Metro D Line segment 1 Beverly Hills Wilshire/La Cienega Station will open May 8. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
  • More On ICE Arresting Plaintiff First Abducted at Pasadena Bus Stop (L.A. Taco, Pasadena Now)
  • Council Committee Mulls Poor Infrastructure Causes For Liability Uptick (LAist)
  • High Gas Prices Resulting In Modest Transit Ridership Uptick (LAT)
  • Commission Reviews “Black Legacy District” Fair Oaks Plan (Pasadena Now)
  • LAist Explains Ballot Measures To End Or To Modify ULA Mansion Tax
  • New Map Drops For June 28 South L.A. CicLAvia
  • Short New Bike Lane On 2nd Street In DTLA (@Linton Bluesky)
  • Which Is Pasadena’s Worst Bike Lane? And How To Improve (Pas CSC)
  • LAT Profiles $40M MacArthur Park Rainwater Revamp
  • Culver City Celebrates Earth Day By Closing Streets By Schools (CC Crossroads)
  • 101 Wildlife Crossing Will Open December 2 (LAT, LAist, Spectrum1)
  • Beverly Hills PD To Open Substation At La Cienega Station (Beverly Press)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On 91 In Corona (KTLA)
    • LAPD Seeks Hit-and-Run Drivers Who Killed Valley Pedestrian (KTLA)
    • Driver Crashes Truck Into Santa Paula Home (KTLA)

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