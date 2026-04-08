Wednesday’s Headlines
ICE, K Line, Exide, Santa Monica, Pasadena, RV removals, smog, D Line, Burbank Airport, car-nage, and more
By Joe Linton
8:31 AM PDT on April 8, 2026
More from Streetsblog Los Angeles
La Verne Approves Protected Bike Lanes to Pomona North Metro Station
With this, the city will play a part in building safe facilities west-to-east across the entirety of its neighbor, Pomona.
April 8, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
ICE, Venice, Metro policing, Metro board, air quality, Burbank Airport, Warner Center, Amtrak, car-nage, and more
April 7, 2026
Monday’s Headlines
Metro computer hack, K Line, Culver City, CicLAvia, Pico Union, speed cameras, restrooms, car-nage, and more
April 6, 2026
Friday’s Headlines
Is Virgil/Hollywood/Sunset the worst intersection in L.A.? A very unscientific and contentious bracket run by Americana At Brand Memes says yes.
April 3, 2026
Pasadena Moves Closer to Adopting 710 Stub Vision Plan
City Council shared concepts for rebuilding the community razed in the 1970s, and seemed keen on making restitution to the victims of freeway displacement.
April 2, 2026
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