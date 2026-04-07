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Tuesday’s Headlines

ICE, Venice, Metro policing, Metro board, air quality, Burbank Airport, Warner Center, Amtrak, car-nage, and more
10:46 AM PDT on April 7, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines
Metro transit police - via 2017 Metro promotional video
  • ICE Terror Continues In So Cal (L.A. Taco)
  • Give Input On Venice Windward Pedestrian Plaza (Westside Current)
  • More On Metro Policing Webpage (Spectrum1)
  • Metro Board Could Expand (Daily News)
    • Metro Governance Input Meetings Schedule (The Source)
  • City Plants Nonprofit Hosting Air Quality Sessions (BH Beat)
  • Art Park Planned For Vacant Lot Across From L.A. City Hall (Urbanize)
  • Construction Closures Start For $1.2B Burbank Airport Project (NBC4)
  • 600-Unit DTLB Residential Alexan Nears Completion (LongBeachIze)
  • Warner Center Kicks Off Microtransit Shuttle (Valley News Group)
  • Carnage: Northridge Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person (Daily News)
    • Driver Killed In 215 Freeway Crash In Riverside County (KCAL)
  • Amtrak Adding Additional Daily Surfliner (NBC4, Spectrum1)
  • CA High-Speed Rail Costs A Lot (KTLA)
  • CS Gas Cost Surges (KTLA)

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