Wednesday’s Headlines

- ICE Terror Continues (L.A. Taco)
- Council Approves Speed Camera Locations For Delayed Pilot (LAist, Eastsider, Daily News, NBC4, Spectrum1, Westside Current)
- Some Homeowner Groups Oppose Planned Ohio Ave. Bikeway (CCWW)
- More On Tomorrow's Metro K Line North Vote (Beverly Press, Spectrum1, Streets for All)
- 5 Takeaways From Mayoral Debate (Public Press)
- Council Votes to Delay Much of SB79 CA Transit-Oriented Housing (LAT, Westside Current, Larchmont Buzz)
- Bass Announcing Streetlight Repair Plan (NBC4)
- El Segundo Resident Arrested for Adding DIY Stop Signs (KCAL)
- Torched Critiques 28 Olympics Look and Feel
- River Path Great Heron Gate Removed for Repairs (Eastsider)
- LAX PeopleMover Cost a Lot and Didn't Open Yet (Westside Current)
- Carnage: Long Beach Driver Kills Pedestrian in Crosswalk (LB Post)
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