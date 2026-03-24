Tuesday’s Headlines

- More on Metro K Line North Approval Saga:
- Start With Last Week's SBLA Post: K Line Nimbys vs. Science
- If you read only one recap: LAist Outlines K Line Issues, Conflicts
- If you watch only one video recap: Nick Andert Outlines Mayor Bass K Line Delays
- @nickandert Bluesky Details Metro Board K Line Conflicts
- Mayoral Candidate Rae Huang Announces Pro-K Line Rally Tonight 6 p.m. at L.A. Mayor Getty House - 605 Irving Blvd.
- Mayor Bass Issues Brief Vague Statement: She Will "Vote Yes To Advance the K Line" While Also "Introducing a Motion to Stick Up for Community Voices"
- NEW Andert Responds to Bass Statement, Explains Board Conflicts and Bass Motion (Nick Andert YouTube)
- LAT Uses K Line Debate To Disparage Transit Ridership, and Shares an Anodyne Rundown of L.A. County "Rail Boom"
- Investigation Underway For Bryan Bostic’s death at Inglewood Police HQ (L.A. Local)
- L.A. Taco Celebrates Octavia Butler By Riding Her Bus Route
- Agile Streets: What Demolished Quick-Build Bollards Tell About Street Design (Santa Monica Next)
- Why Are L.A. Public Bathrooms Closed? (Afro L.A.)
- Full Mayoral Transpo/Housing Debate (Housing Action Coalition YouTube)
- LADOT Planning Protected Bike Lanes on MLK and Pico (Urbanize)
- Pasadena Transpo Commission Reviewing 710 Stub Plan (Pasadena Now) and Multimodal Transpo Capital Investment Plan (Pasadena Now)
- Long Beach Planning Pacific Avenue Complete Streets Revamp (Press-Telegram)
- Public Press Runs Down L.A. City Controller Race
- Glendale Plans EV Charging Stations (GNP)
- Pasadena Council Supports Oak Knoll Housing vs. Appeal (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: LAPD Seeks Elysian Park Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Victim (KTLA, Eastsider)
- Santa Clarita Driver Crashes into Ped, Sending them to Hospital (SC Signal)
- Videos: Newport Beach Drivers Threaten Cyclists (KTLA, Biking in L.A.)
- So Cal Gas Prices Surge to Near Record (KTLA, NBC4)
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