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Monrovia Seeks Input on Draft Bike Master Plan

The deadline for public comment is this Friday, March 27 2026

12:39 PM PDT on March 24, 2026

Monrovia cyclist – 2025 photo via Google Street View

The city of Monrovia has a new draft Bicycle Master Plan available to peruse on its website. The new plan updates the city's earlier bike plan, approved in 2016.

The plan calls for about 36 miles of bikeways. Roughly 13.5 miles would be higher quality: paths (off-street - class I) and protected lanes (class IV). The other 22 or so miles would be unprotected bike lanes and routes, where cyclists share streets with drivers. 

It’s worth noting that the plan prescribes protected bikeways on Monrovia’s busiest streets: Duarte Road (1.94 mi), Huntington Drive (2 mi), Foothill Boulevard (2 mi), Mayflower Avenue (0.9 mi), Myrtle Avenue (2.3 mi), and a fraction of Peck Road (0.4 mi). 

These facilities align well with Monrovia’s traffic stress map and greatly improve on the city’s existing bike infrastructure. These bikeways would connect commuters from each of Monrovia’s quadrants to the city's Metro A Line station, as well as its downtown district.

The city is accepting public comment on the draft plan until this Friday, March 27. Email comments to ssousa@monroviaca.gov

There is also a virtual workshop taking place tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. March 25. Register here.

Existing bike route on Monrovia's Magnolia Avenue - photo via Google Street View

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the A Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

Chris Greenspon

Chris Greenspon is the San Gabriel Valley Reporter for Streetsblog L.A. and co-host for SGV Connect.

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