Monday’s Headlines

- Glendale Releases Speed Camera Enforcement Plan (News-Press)
- LADOT Debuts New Pacoima DASH Bus Route (NBC4)
- L.A. Podcast Breaks Down L.A.'s Budget Mess
- Proposals For Housing At Metro Wilshire/Crenshaw Site (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Looks To Raise Parking Structure Rates (SMDP)
- More On Traffic Violence Die-In Protest (Torched)
- Metro Budget Hearing Scheduled For May 15 (Pasadena Now)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two People In Vermont-Slauson Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
- Athlete Killed In Manhattan Beach Apparent DUI Crash (LAT, Daily Breeze, KTLA, KCAL)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Deadly Van Nuys Crash (KTLA)
- Person Killed In Head-On Crash In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)
- Person Killed In Venice Car-Motorcycle Crash (KCAL)
- Person Killed In Sherman Oaks Car-Motorcycle Crash (KCAL)
- Fatal Pursuit Crash On 210 Freeway At the 2 (CV Weekly, Outlook)
- Four People Killed In San Bernardino Solo Crash (KTLA)
- Passenger Killed In Fullerton Car Crash (KTLA)
- Four Hospitalized In Pacoima Car Crash (NBC4)
- Valencia Crash Sends Two People To Hospital (SC Signal)
- Crescenta Valley Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital (Outlook)
- San Marino Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SM Tribune)
- Driver Crashes Into South L.A. Storefront (NBC4)
- Feds Freeze Federal Grant Funds For L.A. Electric Trucks (LAist)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA