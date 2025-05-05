Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

10:27 AM PDT on May 5, 2025

New Pacoima DASH route map – via LADOT

  • Glendale Releases Speed Camera Enforcement Plan (News-Press)
  • LADOT Debuts New Pacoima DASH Bus Route (NBC4)
  • L.A. Podcast Breaks Down L.A.'s Budget Mess
  • Proposals For Housing At Metro Wilshire/Crenshaw Site (Urbanize)
  • Santa Monica Looks To Raise Parking Structure Rates (SMDP)
  • More On Traffic Violence Die-In Protest (Torched)
  • Metro Budget Hearing Scheduled For May 15 (Pasadena Now)
  • Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Two People In Vermont-Slauson Crash (KTLA, KCAL)
    • Athlete Killed In Manhattan Beach Apparent DUI Crash (LAT, Daily Breeze, KTLA, KCAL)
    • Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Deadly Van Nuys Crash (KTLA)
    • Person Killed In Head-On Crash In Hawthorne (Daily Breeze)
    • Person Killed In Venice Car-Motorcycle Crash (KCAL)
    • Person Killed In Sherman Oaks Car-Motorcycle Crash (KCAL)
    • Fatal Pursuit Crash On 210 Freeway At the 2 (CV Weekly, Outlook)
    • Four People Killed In San Bernardino Solo Crash (KTLA)
    • Passenger Killed In Fullerton Car Crash (KTLA)
    • Four Hospitalized In Pacoima Car Crash (NBC4)
    • Valencia Crash Sends Two People To Hospital (SC Signal)
    • Crescenta Valley Crash Sends Multiple People To Hospital (Outlook)
    • San Marino Crash Sends Person To Hospital (SM Tribune)
    • Driver Crashes Into South L.A. Storefront (NBC4)
  • Feds Freeze Federal Grant Funds For L.A. Electric Trucks (LAist)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

