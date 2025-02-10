Monday’s Headlines

- Heavy Rain Forecast This Week (LAist, NBC4)
- Feds Planning Large Scale Immigration Raids In L.A. (LAT)
- L.A. Council Approves Citywide Housing Plan (LAT)
- Driver Claims Claremont Part-Green Bike Lanes Don't Make Sense (KCAL)
- Waymo Offers Discount For SaMo Riders Taking Bus To LAX (SMDP)
- More On Glendale 'Garden Homes' Demolition For Housing (Glendale News Press)
- 18-Story Builders Remedy Housing Planned In Santa Monica (SMDP)
- El Pueblo Plans Memorial To 1871 Massacre Of Chinese (Urbanize)
- Santa Monica Temporarily Waives Outdoor Dining Fees (SM Next)
- Carnage: 1 Dead, 3 Injured, In 405 Freeway Crash In Westwood (NBC4)
- Remembering Preeminent Parking Professor Donald Shoup 1938-2025 (SBUSA, SBNYC, Parking Reform Network, The War on Cars, Biking in L.A.)
