Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

9:55 AM PST on February 10, 2025

New bike lanes on Towne Avenue in Claremont. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Joe Linton@StreetsblogLA

Joe Linton is an editor at Streetsblog Los Angeles

Streetsblog Mourns the Passing of Donald Shoup

Rest in peace, Professor Shoup. Your memory will always be a blessing and your legacy will live for generations

February 8, 2025
Measure HLA - Healthy Streets

Friday News Bits: Measure HLA, Metro Grants, and CicLAvia

Next week Measure HLA implementation documents face a city council committee meeting - plus new Metro MAT bike/walk grant cycle announced, and a new April CicLAvia map

February 7, 2025
wildfires

In LA, it’s one crisis after another — and she can’t catch a break.

From the pandemic to the housing crisis to the wildfires, Wendy Lopez is among those caught in a cycle making it impossible to recover

February 7, 2025
Friday’s Headlines

February 7, 2025
