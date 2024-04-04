Skip to Content
Streetsblog Los Angeles home
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

9:56 AM PDT on April 4, 2024

Recycling is good for the soul. TBT Adams and Central Ave. in 2012. Sahra Sulaiman/Streetsblog L.A.

  • LAT confirms LAPD Lt. Matthew Ensley was arrested for injuring at least one person in an off-duty crash on the 605 while driving with a BAC twice over the legal limit
  • Ex-LASD deputy says he was fired after refusing to affiliate with alleged deputy gang (LAT)
  • California DOJ civil rights probe of Sheriff’s Department headed to settlement, sources say (LAT)
  • 'Mansion Tax': 1 Year In, Revenue Is Way Lower Than Projected But Aid Has Helped Thousands (LAist)
  • Could LA’s Buildings Collapse Like Those In Taiwan? (LAist)
  • Boyle Heights residents say new Mathews Street park misses community mark (Boyle Heights Beat)
  • LA Councilmember McOsker seeks study for San Pedro chemical tanks under fire from critics (DailyBreeze)
  • City Council signs off on 520-unit Sportsmen's Lodge redevelopment (Urbanize LA)
  • Metro, elected officials praise $900 million in federal funds for 2028 Olympics in LA (DailyNews)
  • What You Should Know About LA's New Unarmed Teams Responding To Mental Health Crises (LAist)
  • Climate round-up
    • L.A. County faces $12.5 billion in climate costs through 2040, study says (LAT)
    • Turns out our approach to termite extermination is part of the problem (LAT)
    • Permafrost underlying many remote villages in Alaska is thawing and that's a problem (NPR)
    • Global forest loss remains high (NYT); Gold mining reduced this Amazon rainforest to a moonscape. Now miners are restoring it (NPR); A look at the challenge of rebuilding forests and one company's attempt to use carbon offsets to do it (NYT)
    • Italian energy giant Eni says what if we just stash pollution beneath the sea (NYT)
    • An Arizona energy company wants to build a new lake in the desert for hydropower (NPR)
  • A Pasadena commission renews calls for removal of portraits of those who worked to keep Pasadena white (Pasadena Star News and the 9-page document detailing their misdeeds)
  • Video Shows Tallahassee Police Officer Planting Evidence During DUI Arrest (Our Tallahassee)
  • Venice Beach icon Harry Perry featured in L.A. Mag

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Sahra Sulaiman@sahrasulaiman

Sahra is Communities Editor for Streetsblog L.A., covering the intersection of mobility with race, class, history, representation, policing, housing, health, culture, community, and access to the public space in Boyle Heights and South Central Los Angeles.

