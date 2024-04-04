Thursday’s Headlines

- LAT confirms LAPD Lt. Matthew Ensley was arrested for injuring at least one person in an off-duty crash on the 605 while driving with a BAC twice over the legal limit
- Ex-LASD deputy says he was fired after refusing to affiliate with alleged deputy gang (LAT)
- California DOJ civil rights probe of Sheriff’s Department headed to settlement, sources say (LAT)
- 'Mansion Tax': 1 Year In, Revenue Is Way Lower Than Projected But Aid Has Helped Thousands (LAist)
- Could LA’s Buildings Collapse Like Those In Taiwan? (LAist)
- Boyle Heights residents say new Mathews Street park misses community mark (Boyle Heights Beat)
- LA Councilmember McOsker seeks study for San Pedro chemical tanks under fire from critics (DailyBreeze)
- City Council signs off on 520-unit Sportsmen's Lodge redevelopment (Urbanize LA)
- Metro, elected officials praise $900 million in federal funds for 2028 Olympics in LA (DailyNews)
- What You Should Know About LA's New Unarmed Teams Responding To Mental Health Crises (LAist)
- Climate round-up
- L.A. County faces $12.5 billion in climate costs through 2040, study says (LAT)
- Turns out our approach to termite extermination is part of the problem (LAT)
- Permafrost underlying many remote villages in Alaska is thawing and that's a problem (NPR)
- Global forest loss remains high (NYT); Gold mining reduced this Amazon rainforest to a moonscape. Now miners are restoring it (NPR); A look at the challenge of rebuilding forests and one company's attempt to use carbon offsets to do it (NYT)
- Italian energy giant Eni says what if we just stash pollution beneath the sea (NYT)
- An Arizona energy company wants to build a new lake in the desert for hydropower (NPR)
- A Pasadena commission renews calls for removal of portraits of those who worked to keep Pasadena white (Pasadena Star News and the 9-page document detailing their misdeeds)
- Video Shows Tallahassee Police Officer Planting Evidence During DUI Arrest (Our Tallahassee)
- Venice Beach icon Harry Perry featured in L.A. Mag
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA