This Week In Livable Streets

- Streets for All is encouraging the interested public to weigh in on two items at this week's L.A. City Council Public Works Committee at 1:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall, room 401, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. One motion would improve coordination between departments and bureaus who build and maintain public infrastructure, another pushes to accelerate the design, construction, and implementation of transportation infrastructure projects. Details at SFA Alert and meeting agenda