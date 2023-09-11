Skip to Content
The Week In...

This Week In Livable Streets

MOVE Culver City alert, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, NoHo CicLAmini, Public Works Committee, Councilmember Heather Hutt, and more

10:24 AM PDT on September 11, 2023

CicLAvia returns with a CicLAmini in North Hollwyood this Sunday

MOVE Culver City alert, C (Green Line) Line partial closure, NoHo CicLAmini, Public Works Committee, Councilmember Heather Hutt, and more.

  • Ongoing through Sunday 9/24 - C Line overhead wire maintenance construction means a month-plus of closures and bus bridges at the line's southwest end. Details at The Source.
  • Monday 9/11 - The Culver City City Council has another decision point on its intention to dismantle the city's excellent Move Culver City bus and bike lanes. Bike Culver City is hosting a short ride to tonight's council meeting - details at BCC alert.
  • Wednesday 9/13 - The Metro Measure M Independent Taxpayer Oversight Committee will meet at 10am this Wednesday. Details and staff reports at meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 9/13 - Streets for All is encouraging the interested public to weigh in on two items at this week's L.A. City Council Public Works Committee at 1:30 p.m. at L.A. City Hall, room 401, 200 N. Spring Street (public entrance on Main Street) in downtown L.A. One motion would improve coordination between departments and bureaus who build and maintain public infrastructure, another pushes to accelerate the design, construction, and implementation of transportation infrastructure projects. Details at SFA Alert and meeting agenda.
  • Wednesday 9/13 - Streets for All will host a virtual Happy Hour with L.A. City Councilmember Heather Hutt. Details at SFA event webpage.
  • Sunday 9/17 - CicLAvia returns to North Hollywood with a mile-long pedestrian-oriented CicLAmini event mainly on Lankershim Boulevard. The free family-friendly festival closes streets to cars opening them to people on foot, bike, skate, etc. The event is easy to access via Metro rail (North Hollywood B Line station), Metro BRT (NoHo G Line Station), Burbank-and via the Burbank-Chandler bike path. Details at CicLAvia event page.

Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org

