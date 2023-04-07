Today’s Headlines
- Metro Turns Down the Music (LAT)
- Go after Big Oil by Doing Something about Thousands of Abandoned Wells (LAT)
- Bicycling Mag Takes Issue with Yearly Rankings of Bike Safety In American Cities
- LA Sues Journalist They Released Images of LAPD Too (LAT)
- Columnist: Don’t Be Surprised if MRT Conviction Is Overturned (Daily News)
- Streets4All Strikes Merch Deal with Cleverhood (Mail Chimp)
- Parking Is So Expensive It’s a Drag on the Economy (Business Insider)
Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week and will return on Tuesday.