Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Turns Down the Music (LAT)
  • Go after Big Oil by Doing Something about Thousands of Abandoned Wells (LAT)
  • Bicycling Mag Takes Issue with Yearly Rankings of Bike Safety In American Cities
  • LA Sues Journalist They Released Images of LAPD Too (LAT)
  • Columnist: Don’t Be Surprised if MRT Conviction Is Overturned (Daily News)
  • Streets4All Strikes Merch Deal with Cleverhood (Mail Chimp)
  • Parking Is So Expensive It’s a Drag on the Economy (Business Insider)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA

Streetsblog L.A. is on a partial publishing schedule this week and will return on Tuesday.