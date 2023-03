Today’s Headlines

Bass Appoints City Councilmember Young Yaroslavsky To Metro Board (@racheluranga Twitter)

Metro’s Anti-Homeless Classical Music At MacArthur Park Station (Daily News)

The Freedom And Hazards Of Bike Commuting In L.A. (LAT)

Street Vendors Rally Against No-Vend Zones (KTLA)

Carnage: Police Seek Help Finding Hit-and-Run Driver In Deadly Palms Crash (KTLA)

…Suspect Arrested In Fatal San Pedro Hit-and-Run (Daily Breeze)

…No Charges Filed Yet In Fatal Agua Dulce Hit-and-Run (SC Signal)

McCourt Proposes Apartment Buildings On Stadium Way (Urbanize)

Pomona’s 71 Freeway Closed Temporarily Due To Large Potholes (SGVCitywatch)

Pasadena Completed Repair On 11,000 Damaged Sidewalk Locations (Pasadena Now)

