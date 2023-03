Today’s Headlines

Mayor Bass Expects To Appoint Metro Boardmember Within A Week (LAT)

Metro Bike Share Workers Approve Union Contract (@transportworker Twitter)

“Watch Your Speed” Sign Marks Westside Unsafe Streets Victim (L.A. Taco)

…LADOT Responded To Crash By Lowering Speed Limit That They Upped In 2017 (SBLA Twitter)

Carnage: Pasadena Driver After Rear-End Then Deliberately Ramming Into Car (Pasadena Now)

…5 Freeway Crash In Santa Clarita Ejects Person From Car, Transported To Hospital (SC Signal)

6-Story 30-Unit Apartment Building Planned Near MacArthur Park Station (Urbanize)

8-Story 195-Apartment 177-Parking Space Building Next To Bundy Survives Appeal (Urbanize)

Affordable 70-Apartment Building Planned On Central Avenue In Watts (Urbanize)

Malibu Can’t Ticket Its Way Out Of Point Dume Parking Crunch (Malibu Times)

Rail Foes Like Kevin McCarthy Don’t Like Central Valley High-Speed Rail Cost Increase (LAT)

