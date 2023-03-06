Today’s Headlines
- L.A. City Council Votes To Develop Ordinance To End Spot Road Widening (Biking in L.A., SBLA Twitter)
- Metro To Host Forum Tonight On LB Unhoused Services Hub (LB Post)
- South L.A. Black And Latino Neighbors Concerned About Oil Drilling (Capital & Main, LAist)
- Latest On Huizar Bribery Trial (Bonin What’s Next L.A. Podcast)
- Rick Cole On Pasadena Transportation Challenges (Pasadena Now)
- El Segundo Converting Streets To One-Way To Add More Parking (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Wrong-Way 118 Freeway Crash In Porter Ranch (Daily News, 2UrbanGirls, ABC7)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Cyclist In Venice (Biking in L.A.)
…Driver Kills Pedestrian On Highway 14 Near Agua Dulce (SC Signal) Second Time In A Week (SC Signal)
…Two People Critically Injured In Wrong-Way Crash On 14 Freeway In Santa Clarita (AV Times)
…5 Freeway Car Crash Near Castaic Sends Person To Hospital (SC Signal)
…2 Santa Monica Crashes Send People To Hospital, Pedestrian Injured Critically (SMDP)
…Driver Slams Into Irwindale Building, Injuring Two People (KTLA)
…Driver Crashes Into Newhall Auto Dealership (SC Signal)
…Actor Speeding, Crashes Into Building In Hollywood (KTLA)
- Redditor Suggests Ways Metro Micro Could Improve
- Landlord Org Files Opening Arguments Against Pasadena Rent Control (Pasadena Now)
- It Takes A While For L.A. To Fix Broken Streetlights (LAist)
- Pasadena Council To Select At-Large Members Of 710 Stub Redo Committee (Pasadena Now)
- LADOT Planning Lots Of Plastic Bollards In Angeleno Heights (SBLA Twitter)
- LAT & LAist Review Crowded Field In April 4 Election In CD6, Formerly Represented By Martinez
