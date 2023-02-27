This Week In Livable Streets
Pasadena e-bike incentives, Culver City Ballona Creek path study, Metro ESFV rail construction, Beverly Hills Metro subway stations, Beverly Hills shuttle, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 2/27 – The Culver City City Council will vote on funding for a feasibility study for extending the Ballona Creek bike/walk path. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Details at meeting agenda (see item A-2).
- Tuesday 2/28 – Pasadena’s 4 p.m. Municipal Services Committee meeting will include an informational update on local electric bike incentive programs. The report recommends against the city approving e-bike incentives. ActiveSGV and Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition are encouraging stakeholders to comment in support of e-bikes. Details at meeting agenda (item 2) and alerts from Active SGV and PCSC.
- Wednesday 3/1 – Metro will host an in-person meeting updating the public on Westside subway extension phase 1 and 2 stations. Meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Gallery at Beverly Hills City Hall at 455 N. Rexford Drive. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 3/2 – The city of Beverly Hills is hosting a one-day test run for its planned transit circulator shuttle. The test shuttle will run approximately every 30-40 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Details and routes map at city’s transit webpage.
- Thursday 3/2 – Metro will host a virtual East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project Construction Open House from 6-7:30 p.m. Details at Metro event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org