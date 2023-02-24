Today’s Headlines

  • Metro Looks To Respond To Rising Overdose Deaths On Transit (LAT)
  • Metro Looks To Lend Surplus Land For Temporary Housing (Daily News)
  • Metro Looks To Site Unhoused Services Hub In Long Beach (LB Post)
  • Inglewood PeopleMover Secures $407M State Grant (Daily Breeze)
    …Inglewood Residents and Businesses Critical Of PeopleMover Impacts (2UrbanGirls)
  • Reddit News: Metro Security Are Checking TAP Cards On Subway
  • More On $30M LB 710 Freeway Realignment (Urbanize)
  • State Bill Looks To End Offshore Oil Drilling (Daily Breeze)
  • Carnage: Truck/Car Crash Kills One Person In Castaic (SC Signal)
  • CA COVID Deaths Top 100,000 (LAT)
  • Weather Updates: So Cal Looks To Shelter Unhoused Residents (LAT)
    …Sweeps Leave Unhoused People Vulnerable To Hypothermia (Capital & Main)
    …Be Careful Bicycling In Heavy Rain (Biking in L.A.)
    …Snow and Resulting Crashes Close 5 Freeway Grapevine (LAT, KTLA, LAist, SC Signal)

