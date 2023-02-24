Today’s Headlines
- Metro Looks To Respond To Rising Overdose Deaths On Transit (LAT)
- Metro Looks To Lend Surplus Land For Temporary Housing (Daily News)
- Metro Looks To Site Unhoused Services Hub In Long Beach (LB Post)
- Inglewood PeopleMover Secures $407M State Grant (Daily Breeze)
…Inglewood Residents and Businesses Critical Of PeopleMover Impacts (2UrbanGirls)
- Reddit News: Metro Security Are Checking TAP Cards On Subway
- More On $30M LB 710 Freeway Realignment (Urbanize)
- State Bill Looks To End Offshore Oil Drilling (Daily Breeze)
- Carnage: Truck/Car Crash Kills One Person In Castaic (SC Signal)
- CA COVID Deaths Top 100,000 (LAT)
- Weather Updates: So Cal Looks To Shelter Unhoused Residents (LAT)
…Sweeps Leave Unhoused People Vulnerable To Hypothermia (Capital & Main)
…Be Careful Bicycling In Heavy Rain (Biking in L.A.)
…Snow and Resulting Crashes Close 5 Freeway Grapevine (LAT, KTLA, LAist, SC Signal)
