Today’s Headlines

  • Unusually Cold Rain/Snow System Hits So Cal (LAist)
  • Take A Survey Regarding Culver City Bus/Bike Lanes (CC SurveyMonkey)
  • Most Metro Bus Stops Have No Shade (Daily News)
  • Santa Monica Trying To Offload Housing Mandates To Palmdale (SM Next, SMDP)
  • 51-Unit Supportive Housing Complex Opens In West L.A. (Urbanize)
  • 280-Unit Mixed Use Under Construction Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)
  • Carnage: One Person Transported To Hospital From Canyon Country Car Crash (SC Signal)
    …Snow Blamed For 20-Car Pile-Up On Yucaipa Freeway (KTLA)
    …Driver Arrested For Trying To Run People Over In Santa Ana (KTLA)
  • City Council Governance Committee Report (Benny Wally)
  • Robo-Cars May Worsen L.A. Car Traffic Congestion (LAT)

