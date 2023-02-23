Today’s Headlines

Unusually Cold Rain/Snow System Hits So Cal (LAist)

Take A Survey Regarding Culver City Bus/Bike Lanes (CC SurveyMonkey)

Most Metro Bus Stops Have No Shade (Daily News)

Santa Monica Trying To Offload Housing Mandates To Palmdale (SM Next, SMDP)

51-Unit Supportive Housing Complex Opens In West L.A. (Urbanize)

280-Unit Mixed Use Under Construction Near Chinatown Station (Urbanize)

Carnage: One Person Transported To Hospital From Canyon Country Car Crash (SC Signal)

…Snow Blamed For 20-Car Pile-Up On Yucaipa Freeway (KTLA)

…Driver Arrested For Trying To Run People Over In Santa Ana (KTLA)

City Council Governance Committee Report (Benny Wally)

Robo-Cars May Worsen L.A. Car Traffic Congestion (LAT)

