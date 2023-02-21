This Week in Livable Streets
Metro board meeting, CicLAvia, PLUM motion ending road widening, C Line extension to Torrance, Neighborhood Councils 101, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Tuesday 2/21 – The L.A. City Council Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee will meet today at 2 p.m., including voting on a motion to end automatic spot widening of city streets. Details at Streets for All alert or meeting agenda (item 1).
- Tuesday 2/21, Wednesday 2/22, and Saturday 2/25 – Metro continues hosting hearings on the planned C Line Extension to Torrance, for which Metro recently released its draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR). Full project and meeting information at Metro project page. Meetings this week:
– Tonight Tuesday 2/21 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center, Toyota Meeting Hall, at 3330 Civic Center Drive – details at Metro event page
– Tomorrow Wednesday 2/22 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center at 1935 Manhattan Beach Boulevard – details at Metro event page
– Saturday 2/25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawndale High School at 14901 S. Inglewood Avenue – details at Metro event page
- Tuesday 2/21 – Tonight from 5-6 p.m. Streets for All will host Neighborhood Councils 101 – a virtual information session for people considering running to be on their local council. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday 2/22 – Metro will host a community meeting regarding upcoming construction activities on the agency’s 5 North County Freeway widening project. The virtual meeting will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Details at Metro event page.
- Thursday 2/23 – The full Metro board will meet and discuss and vote on various items – including Pasadena safe streets funding – see ActiveSGV alert, Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition alert, and SBLA coverage. Meeting agendas and staff reports at Metro board webpage.
- Sunday 2/26: The free fun family-friendly open streets festival CicLAvia will return to the West San Fernando Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place on four miles of Sherman Way between Lindley and Shoup Avenues. There is not much in the way of rail connections to the event (it’s a 3.5-mile bike ride from the Chatsworth Amtrak/Metrolink station or a 9-mile ride from the North Hollywood B Line station). It is accessible via the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (with space for only three bikes on each bus – expect full racks) and via bike paths along the Orange Line and the L.A. River. The office of L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, BikeLA, and the city Transportation Department (LADOT) will host a feeder ride to the route, departing shortly after 9 a.m. from the Balboa Boulevard Orange Line Station. Feeder ride details at Twitter. Overall details at CicLAvia event page.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org