This Week in Livable Streets

Metro board meeting, CicLAvia, PLUM motion ending road widening, C Line extension to Torrance, Neighborhood Councils 101, and more:

CicLAvia – The Valley takes place this Sunday
  • Sunday 2/26: The free fun family-friendly open streets festival CicLAvia will return to the West San Fernando Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place on four miles of Sherman Way between Lindley and Shoup Avenues. There is not much in the way of rail connections to the event (it’s a 3.5-mile bike ride from the Chatsworth Amtrak/Metrolink station or a 9-mile ride from the North Hollywood B Line station). It is accessible via the Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit (with space for only three bikes on each bus – expect full racks) and via bike paths along the Orange Line and the L.A. River. The office of L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, BikeLA, and the city Transportation Department (LADOT) will host a feeder ride to the route, departing shortly after 9 a.m. from the Balboa Boulevard Orange Line Station. Feeder ride details at Twitter. Overall details at CicLAvia event page.

