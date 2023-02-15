When Will El Monte Metro Bike Hub Reopen?

The agency projects it will have been closed for about a year by the time the public can use it again.

Debris on the floor of the El Monte Metro Bike Hub. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Debris on the floor of the El Monte Metro Bike Hub. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

Metro’s El Monte bike hub won’t be reopening for much of the year, after a car crashed into it last Fall. Since September, the secure lock up and part-time bike shop has been boarded up, looking eerily frozen in time with a twisted bike, a lot of tempered glass shards, and the knocked out pieces of the window frame strewn about the floor. Some of the bike racks are pretty badly bent, but others seem intact. 

SBLA visited the crash site and contacted Metro after a reader expressed dismay that the bike hub has remained closed for this many months while being located at the agency’s regional SGV headquarters. The bike hub first opened in September 2015

The boarded up exterior of the El Monte Metro Bike Hub, which was crashed into by a motorist in September 2021. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
The boarded up exterior of the El Monte Metro Bike Hub, which was crashed into by a motorist in September 2021. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Another angle of the destruction inside the El Monte Metro Bike Hub
Destroyed bike racks inside the El Monte Metro Bike Hub. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Another broken window on the back side of the El Monte Metro Bike Hub. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA
Another broken window on the back side of the El Monte Metro Bike Hub. Credit: Chris Greenspon/SBLA

A Metro spokesperson told SBLA, “Metro is currently working through the insurance claim process. Metro will soon advertise the repair project and hire a contractor to repair the bike hub. The hub is expected to open to the public in Fall 2023.”

David Diaz, executive director of the mobility non-profit Active SGV, tells SBLA he’s not happy about how long this is taking. “I have a bike hub membership and I’m very disappointed it’s [taking] a full year to repair! I’ve shown up multiple times across months expecting for it to be fixed, but have to turn around back home. They should at least provide signage at the site to let them know [when it’s expected to reopen]. Additionally, Metro should be looking at how they could provide a temporary measure for secure bike parking, maybe consider finally utilizing the vacant space next door.”

In the meantime, the free, unattended bike parking outside the Fastrak office looks pretty full.

Streetsblog’s San Gabriel Valley coverage is supported by Foothill Transit, offering car-free travel throughout the San Gabriel Valley with connections to the Gold Line Stations across the Foothills and Commuter Express lines traveling into the heart of downtown L.A. To plan your trip, visit Foothill Transit. “Foothill Transit. Going Good Places.”

Sign-up for our SGV Connect Newsletter, coming to your inbox on Fridays!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Metro Celebrates New El Monte Bike Hub, First of Several

By Joe Linton |
Metro celebrated the opening of the agency’s first bike hub this morning in El Monte. The hub is located at the El Monte Transit Center, a very quick 15-minute, 12-mile Metro Silver Line Bus Rapid Transit trip from downtown Los Angeles. The hub combines secure bike parking with a small bike shop staffed weekdays, from […]
Metro boardmember John Fasana speaking at this morning's Union Station Metro Bike Hub opening. All photos: Joe Linton/Streetsblog L.A.

Metro Opens Union Station Bike Hub

By Joe Linton |
At Union Station this morning, Metro officials celebrated the opening of the agency’s newest bike hub. Similar to facilities in El Monte and Hollywood, the Union Station Metro Bike Hub features secure indoor bike parking and a small bike shop offering repairs and gear. In addition, the Union Station hub offers bike rental and will […]

TOD Turnaround: Bike Wood Coming to Hollywood and TOD Standards Coming to Everywhere

By Damien Newton |
A 3D Rendering of a Future Bike Room in the Hollywood and Vine Development When Legacy Partners’ Metro-Certified “Transit-Oriented Development” opened on Hollywood and Vine earlier this year, advocates weren’t able to contain their disappointment with several aspects of the project.  Among the complaints was that the development was too focused on providing space for […]

Video: Fly Through the Future Of Union Station

By Joe Linton |
    For rainy Tuesday night viewing, watch Metro’s updated Union Station explainer video. There are plenty of big changes coming to Union Station in next few years. In October, Metro’s Board of Directors approved $15,000,000 for preliminary engineering and environmental work on the long-discussed cut-through tracks (officially called the SCRIP – Southern California Regional Interconnector Project.) During the […]