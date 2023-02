Today’s Headlines

Mayor Karen Bass Talks Transit, Homelessness, KDL (LAist)

Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Talks Transportation (Streets for All)

County Updates Florence-Firestone Zoning To Encourage Housing By A Line (Urbanize)

West Hollywood Making Outdoor Dining Permanent (Beverly Press)

Long Beach COVID Dining Parklets Disappearing Due To New High Fees (LB Post)

Two People In Critical Condition From Driving Into Metrolink San Bernardino Train (KTLA)

Carnage: Driver Killed In Head-On Chatsworth Crash (KTLA)

…Two Injured As Driver Falls Off 210 Freeway Onto Rosemead Blvd (Pasadena Now)

…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorcyclist Near Acton (SC Signal)

…Three People Killed By Crash In Westminster (KTLA)

…Two Injured As Driver Falls Off 210 Freeway Onto Rosemead Blvd (Pasadena Now) …Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Motorcyclist Near Acton (SC Signal) …Three People Killed By Crash In Westminster (KTLA) Bus Bridge Replaces West End Of C (Green) Line Service This Saturday (The Source)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA