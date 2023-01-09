Today’s Headlines
- Deserted So Cal Oil Wells Could Soon Get Plugged (Daily News)
- West Hollywood Using Parking Meter Revenue To Combat Homelessness (WeHoVille)
- SM/South Bay Federal Earmarks Include Housing/Bike/Ped, Etc. (SMDP)
- Carnage: Two People Killed In Sun Village Car Crash (AV Times)
…One Person Killed In Hawthorne Car Crash (KTLA)
…Driver Crashes Into Home In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- LASD Announces an Investigation into Aggressive Stop of L.A. Rapper Feezy Lebron – see SBLA original reporting on the incident, and later Twitter thread breaking down what body cam footage shows
- 64-Apartment Affordable Mixed-Use Under Construction By Soto Station (Urbanize)
- 43-Apartment Mixed-Use Under Construction In Westlake (Urbanize)
- LAT Editorial: Council Should Expedite Housing By Passing DTLA, Hollywood Plans
- San Francisco Opens New Subway (SF Chronicle)
- More Rain Coming To California, Southern California (LAist)
…Foothill Transit Offers Tips For Rainy Day Bus Rides
