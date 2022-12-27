Today’s Headlines
- Paramount Plans Added Housing, Plus Bus/Bike/Walk At Future Rail (Urbanize)
- Landlord Groups Sue To Invalidate Measure ULA Mansion Tax (LAT, The Real Deal)
- Landlord Groups Seek Injunction Against Measure H Rent Control (Pasadena Today)
- OC Plans More Reinforcement Of Amtrak San Clemente Tracks (LAT)
- Pasadena Seeks Environmental Exemption For Arroyo Seco Trail Project (Pasadena Today)
- Carnage: Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person In South L.A. (LAT, Daily News, KFI)
…Spectator Killed In South L.A. Street Racing Crash (LAT, Daily News)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Near DTLA (2UrbanGirls)
…One Dead, One Critical In Santa Susana Pass Crash In Ventura County (LAT)
…Anaheim DUI Driver Who Killed One, Injured 10, Sentenced To 6 Years (Daily News)
…Video: Speeding Driver Hits Parked Cars, Building In Hollywood (Reddit)
…Bakersfield Parents Sue School District Over Fatal Crash At Bus Stop (KGET)
…Newhall Car Crash Sends One To Hospital (SC Signal)
…Granada Hills Hit-and-Run Driver Crashes Into House-Garage, Flees (Daily News)
- Angeleno Heights Neighbors Install Cameras Against Street Racing (CBS)
- 335-Unit Affordable Housing Proposed For DTLA Site (Urbanize)
- Work Underway On 52-Apartment Development By Expo/Vermont Station (Urbanize)
- Tesla Stopped Reporting Autopilot Crash Statistics (LAT)
- Rose Parade Promotes Honda Electric Car Greenwash (Pasadena Today)
