CicLAvia South L.A. December 2022 – Open Thread

CicLAvia South Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
CicLAvia South Los Angeles. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Yesterday’s light rain didn’t stop CicLAvia South L.A. from opening Central Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and 103rd Street. Attendance was perhaps a little lighter than clear sky CicLAvia events. Nonetheless, tens of thousands of Angelenos took to biking, walking, jogging, skating, horseback riding, and more – on 7.25 miles of car-free streets.

The route featured connections to historic and current South L.A. landmarks from the Watts Towers to the Dunbar Hotel to Exposition Park. Activity hubs showcased community groups, municipal agencies, and elected officials working to improve the quality of life for South L.A. residents.

CicLAvia along Central Avenue’s Dunbar Hotel, long a fixture of L.A. jazz
CicLAvia cyclists along Exposition Park’s Banc of California Stadium
The Tobin Riders take Central Avenue
K-9, Founder and President of the World Riders, stands with some of the club’s steeds
One CicLAvia participant using an umbrella to stave off the afternoon’s light rain
Cyclists of all ages enjoyed CicLAvia
Cyclists with mobile CicLAvia route signage
Frederick Buggs Sr. (in yellow, center) socializes on Central Avenue while lounging on bike he likely built himself. Behind him is a crossing that got a relatively recent upgrade. This section of Central, just south of Manchester, is wide, poorly lit at night, and can be a dangerous speedway.
CicLAvia operates free pedicabs

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia South L.A.?

CicLAvia recently announced that they are planning to host eight events in 2023. Dates and routes are coming soon.

CicLAvia on Central Avenue

