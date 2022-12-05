CicLAvia South L.A. December 2022 – Open Thread

Yesterday’s light rain didn’t stop CicLAvia South L.A. from opening Central Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and 103rd Street. Attendance was perhaps a little lighter than clear sky CicLAvia events. Nonetheless, tens of thousands of Angelenos took to biking, walking, jogging, skating, horseback riding, and more – on 7.25 miles of car-free streets.

The route featured connections to historic and current South L.A. landmarks from the Watts Towers to the Dunbar Hotel to Exposition Park. Activity hubs showcased community groups, municipal agencies, and elected officials working to improve the quality of life for South L.A. residents.

Readers – how was your experience at yesterday’s CicLAvia South L.A.?

CicLAvia recently announced that they are planning to host eight events in 2023. Dates and routes are coming soon.