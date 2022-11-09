Today’s Headlines
- 2022 Elections – Votes Still Being Counted, Many Races Too Close To Call (County Election Results)
…L.A. Mayor Race Tight, Caruso Marginally Ahead Of Bass (LAT, LAist)
…L.A. City Council: Soto Martinez Leads O’Farrell, Park Leads Darling, Young Yaroslavsky and McOsker Have Big Leads (LAT, LAist)
…L.A. City Controller: Mejia Appears To Have Defeated Koretz (LAist)
…L.A. City United to House L.A. Measure ULA Likely To Pass (LAist)
…L.A. County Supervisors: Hertzberg Narrowly Ahead Of Horvath (LAT, Daily News)
…Luna Well Ahead Of Sheriff Villanueva, County Sheriff Removal Measure A Leading (LAT)
…LB Mayor: Richardson Leads Over Price (LB Post)
…CA Electric Vehicle Proposition 30 Defeated (LAist, LAT, Daily News)
- Metro To Set Initial End Point For Eastside Rail Extension (Whittier Daily News)
- Fire At Chevron Oil Refinery In El Segundo (KTLA)
- Carnage: Driver Killed On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita (Daily News)
…Pedestrian Killed On 101 Freeway In Downtown L.A. (2UrbanGirls)
- Person Arrested For Egging Car In Santa Clarita Parking Dispute (SC Signal)
- 60-Apartment Veterans Housing Breaks Ground In Norwalk (Urbanize)
- Ground Broken For L.A. River Headwaters Pavilion (@sheilakuehl Instagram)
