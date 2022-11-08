Today’s Headlines
- Today is Election Day. Find your polling place location at the CA Secretary of State webpage.
– Streetsblog L.A. has endorsed Measure ULA – United to House L.A. Vote YES on Measure ULA.
– Vote Early – Downpours Expected This Afternoon (LAist, Daily News)
– Metro bus, rail and bike-share are free today; many Metro stations have ballot drop-off boxes. Also free are: Culver City Bus, Foothill Transit, LADOT (DASH, Commuter Express, LAnow, and some non-taxi CityRide), Long Beach Transit, Montebello Bus Lines, Pasadena Transit, and maybe others.
– Streetsblog L.A.’s nonprofit status prohibits endorsing candidates, but if you’re not sure who/what to vote for, perhaps try voter guides: ActiveSGV, Daily News, KNOCK-LA, LAist, L.A. Times, Long Beach Post, Pasadena Now, Michael Schneider, Streets for All, or What’s Next Los Angeles? with Mike Bonin.
- More On Brightline Vegas to Southern California High-Speed Rail Plans (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Hits, Kills Person Off the 210 In La Cañada (2UrbanGirls)
…Driver Hits, Kills Person In Huntington Beach (CBS)
…Driver Rolls Car Near Saugus High School (SC Signal)
- 468-Apartment Complex Planned Near Heritage Square Station (Urbanize)
- 53-Unit, 32-Parking Space Mixed Use Planned In Mid-City (Urbanize)
- Progress On Permanent Supportive Housing In Panorama City (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA