Today’s Headlines
- Heavy So Cal Rain Could Factor Into Tomorrow’s Election – Vote Early! (LAT)
- Finish the Ride Raises Funds For Bike Safety (SC Signal)
- LA County Bike Coalition Rebrands As “Bike L.A.” (Biking in L.A.)
- Striking OCTA Workers Allow Service Today, and Tomorrow for Election (LAT)
- Hermosa Beach Extends Temporary Outdoor Dining Program (Daily Breeze)
- Pedestrian Killed By Metrolink Train In Corona (Daily Bulletin)
- Carnage: Person Killed In Car Crash On 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita (SC Signal)
…Five People Killed In Car Crash On PCH In Ventura (LAT)
…Person Killed In 10 Freeway Crash In Rosemead (SGV Tribune)
…Pedestrian Killed On 138 Freeway In Pearblossom (AV Times)
…Brea Driver Arrested In Deadly DUI (KTLA)
…Fatal Crash Prompts Push For Lower Speeds On Rossmore (Larchmont Buzz)
- Long Beach To Break Ground On Tidal Lagoon Project (LB Post)
- Apple Office Complex, Near E Line, To Go To Culver City Plan Commission (Urbanize)
