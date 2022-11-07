This Week In Livable Streets
Election Day, Ara Najarian, Sepulveda bus-only lanes, Pasadena Complete Streets, Eastside L Line, Burbank San Fernando Road reconfiguration, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 11/7 – Tonight, CicLAvia is hosting a 5:30 p.m. virtual community meeting about the Sunday 12/4 South L.A. CicLAvia event. Details at CicLAvia tweet.
- Monday 11/7 – Tonight, Streetsblog L.A. Editor Joe Linton will be a guest speaker at the monthly virtual meeting of the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.; Zoom information at PCSC event calendar.
- Tuesday 11/8 – Tomorrow is Election Day. Vote early, because the weather forecast calls for lots of rain. To vote in-person, find your polling place location at the California Secretary of State webpage.
– Streetsblog L.A. has endorsed Measure ULA – United to House L.A. Please vote YES on Measure ULA.
– Metro transit and bike-share are offering free rides to the polls; many Metro stations have ballot drop-off boxes. Also offering free Election Day fares are: Culver City Bus, Foothill Transit, LADOT (DASH, Commuter Express, LAnow, and some non-taxi CityRide), Long Beach Transit, and probably some others.
– Given Streetsblog L.A.’s nonprofit status, the site does not endorse candidates, so these are not endorsements, but if you’re not sure who/what to vote for, see various voter guides at: ActiveSGV, Daily News, KNOCK-LA, LAist, L.A. Times, Long Beach Post, Pasadena Now, Streets for All, or What’s Next Los Angeles? with Mike Bonin.
- Wednesday 11/9 – The city of Burbank will be hosting several meetings for its San Fernando Boulevard Reconfiguration Project which seeks to improve transportation safety along San Fernando Boulevard between Olive Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard in Downtown Burbank. Attend a virtual meeting Wednesday 11/9 from 9-10:30 a.m. or additional meetings through Saturday 12/3. Details and RSVP at Eventbrite.
- Wednesday 11/9 – Streets for All will host a 5 p.m. virtual happy hour with Glendale City Councilmember and Metro Board Chair Ara Najarian. Details at SFA event page.
- Wednesday 11/9 – Metro will host a community meeting on its Eastside Transit Corridor Phase 2 project, a nine-mile extension of the L Line from East L.A. to Whittier. Learn more about the staff-recommended Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) that will be presented soon to the Metro board Planning and Programming Committee and then voted on by the Metro board. The meeting will take place from 6-7 p.m. Details at Metro meeting page.
- Thursday 11/10 – Metro will host a 6 p.m. virtual community outreach meeting for planned bus-only lanes on Sepulveda Boulevard in much of the San Fernando Valley. Details at The Source.
- Next week Monday 11/14 – Metro will host a 5 p.m. public hearing on proposed “fare changes” which Metro asserts would “simplify fares, increase fare equity and improve the customer experience for fare payment.” Metro’s base fare would increase from $1.75 to $2, with future increases pegged to inflation. Metro would also implement fare capping, so when riders without passes have paid daily/weekly limits, they would not pay more for additional rides. Meeting information and proposed fare structure at Metro fare change webpage.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org