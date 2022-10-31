This Week In Livable Streets
LACBC Bike Fest, T-Committee, and more:
- Varies – L.A. County Public Health’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 briefings are one or two days each week. Watch at the County Channel, Channel 94 on most cable systems, or via the County of Los Angeles Facebook page, where broadcast briefings are archived.
- Monday 10/31 – It’s Halloween, the scariest day of the year – because it’s the worst day for drivers killing pedestrians. If you do drive, please use utmost caution!
- Tuesday 11/1 – The L.A. City Council Transportation Committee will meet at 3 p.m. On the meeting agenda are: Sunset4All, automated bus lane enforcement, gender equity, slow streets, bikeways on Victory Boulevard and Riverside Drive, and more. Advocacy details at Streets for All alert.
- Saturday 11/5 – The L.A. County Bicycle Coalition will host Bike Fest, L.A.’s Pedal-Powered Party and LACBC’s signature fundraising event. The festivities take place from 12-4 p.m. at the Bike Shed Moto Co. at 1580 Industrial Street in the downtown L.A. Arts District. Enjoy music, food, drinks, booths, and LACBC’s Spoke Awards. Details at LACBC event page.
- Next week: Tuesday 11/8 is Election Day!! Have you voted by mail yet? If you plan to vote in-person, find your polling place location at the California Secretary of State webpage.
- Ongoing – Join the Eastside Riders Bike Club at Ted Watkins Park in Watts for Physical Education for the Entire Family. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. See Facebook post for more details.
Did we miss anything? Is there something we should list on future calendars? Email joe [at] streetsblog.org