Today’s Headlines
- Racist Tape Scandal: Oaxacan Angelenos Rally Against Councilmembers (LAT)
…Taped Meeting Probably Didn’t Violate Brown Act (LAT)
…Calls To Scrap Tainted Redistricting Maps (LAT)
…Calls To Expand Size Of L.A. City Council (LAist)
…Another Leaked Tape, Herrera With Former O’Farrell Staffer Hannah Cho (KNOCK)
- Many Reclaimers Are Now Forced To Leave Caltrans-Owned 710 Corridor Homes (SGV Tribune)
- Where West Hollywood Candidates Stand On Fountain Bike Lanes (WeHoVille)
- Advocates Push For Arroyo Link Walk/Bike Path In Pasadena (Pasadena Now)
- Port Pollution Spikes Due To COVID Logjams (LAT)
- CA Pollution Spikes Due To Wildfires (LAist)
- Drivers Ignore Wimpy Anti-Speeding Measures In Griffith Park (SBLA Twitter)
- [Rainy Days] Carnage : Driver Crashes Into Pomona Taco Stand, Kills One Person And Injures 12 (LAT, SGV Tribune)
…South L.A. Hit-and-Run Driver Kills One Person (Daily News, KTLA)
…One Person Killed In 10 Freeway Crash In El Monte (SGV Tribune, KTLA)
…Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Person Crossing PCH In Long Beach (LB Post)
…El Sereno DUI Driver Kills Landscape Worker (Eastsider)
…Driver Crashes Into Tree In Montebello, Killing One Person, Injuring Another (KTLA)
…Motorcyclist Killed in 14 Freeway Crash In Palmdale (AV Times)
…On 5 Freeway In Santa Clarita, Four Car Crash Sends Six People To Hospital (SC Signal)
…Suspected DUI Driver Crashes Into Long Beach Park Sign (LB Post)
- 42-Story Residential Tower Tops Out At 8th And Figueroa (Urbanize)
- Norwalk Breaks Ground On 40-Unit Veterans Affordable Housing (Patriot)
- OCTA Bus Strike Averted (LAT)
