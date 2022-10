Today’s Headlines

Anti-Black Councilmembers’ Call Fallout Continues (LAT, L.A. Podcast)

…Protestors Take To Council Chambers To Demand Resignations (LAist)

…Listen To Councilmember Bonin’s Tearful Response (LAT)

…Biden Calls For Councilmembers To Resign (LAT)

…Protestors Take To Council Chambers To Demand Resignations (LAist) …Listen To Councilmember Bonin’s Tearful Response (LAT) …Biden Calls For Councilmembers To Resign (LAT) Long Beach To Upgrade Artesia Boulevard (LB Post)

Drivers Beware Of Today’s Walk To School Day (Pasadena Now)

Draft EIR Released For Silver Lake Reservoir Master Plan (Urbanize)

Council Approves $40 Million For Affordable Housing In Eagle Rock, West Hills (Urbanize)

South L.A. Modular Supportive Housing Project Way Behind Schedule (2UrbanGirls)

31-Apartment Building Completed In Koreatown (Urbanize)

OCTA Maintenance Workers Vote To Strike (Mass Transit)

Gas Prices Dropping (LAT)

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA