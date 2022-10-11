Today’s Headlines
- Anti-Black Redistricting Call Fall-Out (Knock-LA)
…SBLA Editor Sahra Sulaiman’s Blow-by-Blow Thread (@sahrasulaiman Twitter)
…Calls For Martinez, de León, Cedillo, and Hererra Resignations (LAT, Daily News, LAist, Witness L.A.)
…Martinez Resigns From Presidency, Not From City Council (LAist, Biking in L.A.)
…Martinez Taking A ‘Leave Of Absence’ From Council (LAT’s @dillonliam Twitter)
…Hererra Resigns From County Fed (LAT, Sentinel)
…For L.A.’s Oaxacans, Racism Cuts Deep (LAT)
- Baldwin Park Revamping Barnes Park, Including Watershed Features and More Parking (Urbanize)
- Carnage: Driver Arrested In Fatal Griffith Park Hit-and-Run (LAT)
…Driver Crashes Into Rialto Supermarket, Sends 8 People To Hospital (Daily Bulletin)
…Driver Killed In Two-Car Crash Near Lancaster (AV Times)
…One Person Killed In 405 Freeway Crash In Hawthorne (2UrbanGirls)
…Motorcyclist Killed In Lancaster Crash (AV Times)
- 57-Apartment, 34-Parking Space Affordable Housing To Open In Athens (Urbanize)
- How Parking Lots Explain L.A.’s Housing Crisis (LAT)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA