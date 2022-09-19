Long Beach’s Beach Streets Returns – Open Thread

Last Saturday's Beach Streets in front of CSU Long Beach's Walter Pyramid. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Last Saturday's Beach Streets in front of CSU Long Beach's Walter Pyramid. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
LongBeachize_Ad_Concepts
This article supported by Los Angeles Bicycle Attorney as part of a general sponsorship package. All opinions in the article are that of the author, and do not necessarily reflect those of LABA. Click on the ad for more information.

Long Beach’s popular Beach Streets is back! Last Saturday, tens of thousands of people – on bike, foot, skate, scooter – took to a temporarily car-free route about four miles long.

Beach Streets festivals have been on hold since the COVID pandemic started; the previous one took place in 2019.

Yesterday’s Beach Streets route took place in the eastern portion of Long Beach, from the north end of Cal State University Long Beach to Spring Street. Long Beach used a similar route for their 2017 event. The pleasant, largely tree-lined, flat route is mostly wide arterial streets flanked by suburban housing, the university, and numerous commercial strips. As others have noted, it is a great place to ride, but not all that easy to get to by bike from other parts of Long Beach, including from the city’s Metro A Line light rail stations.

The event featured lots of programming: two music stages, DJs, a kids hub, a roller skating area, and more. Many of these were swamped by large crowds. Similar to earlier events, one worthwhile Long Beach open streets feature is that plenty of local businesses set up booths along the route: real estate agents, pet shops, dentists, yoga studios, credit unions, etc.

Beach Streets
Beach Streets University on Bellflower Boulevard
xxxx
Beach Streets Instagrammable inflatable signage
xxx
Cyclists of all ages enjoying car-free streets at Beach Streets. Temporary bicycle parking (on right, unused) was provided at commercial centers.
xxxx
Much of the Beach Streets University route was tree-lined suburban arterial streets
xxx
People on bike, scooter, stroller, and foot at Long Beach’s Beach Streets

Readers – how was your experience at last Saturday’s Beach Streets?

Find more photos from Saturday’s event at the Long Beach Post.

Tip for open streets fans: In just three weeks, CicLAvia returns to its roots with a Sunday October 9 Heart of L.A. route through Boyle Heights, Chinatown, Downtown, and Echo Park – featuring the new Sixth Street Viaduct. And hopefully, Beach Streets will be back in 2023.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Will Long Beach One Day Viva Ciclovia?

By Brian Addison |
L.A. loves CicLAvia, Long Beach Would Love Ciclovía It turns out that the old adage of “Always ask questions” does indeed have its benefits. And in the case of me asking why Long Beach doesn’t have a Ciclovía, the posed question turned more heads than one—specifically Long Beach Bike Ambassador Tony Cruz. Of course, I […]

Encouraging Signs in Long Beach

By Drew Reed |
Signs, signs, everywhere signs. Photo: Drew Reed/LA Loyalist Long Beach’s ambitious campaign to become the Most Bicycle Friendly City in America is well underway. The Second St. sharrows debuted to much fanfare last summer, followed by bike boxes nearby on Second st. and Marina ave. Recently, the city has selected contractors for its Vista Bike […]

Open Streets Slated for SFV, SGV, Pasadena, LB, Santa Monica, and More

By Joe Linton |
It is not fully approved or completely finalized, but a document has circulated that shows Metro’s staff recommendations for open streets events for FY2015-16. Open streets events, or ciclovías, are car-free festivals primarily for bicycling and walking, more or less the same as Los Angeles’ popular CicLAvia. So far in L.A. County, cities, primarily the […]