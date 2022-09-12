Transit Alliance Activates Compton A Line Station

Supervisor Holly Mitchell purchases fruit from a vendor at ACT-LA's Compton Station activation event. Metro Boardmember Fernando Dutra is on the right in a light blue shirt. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog
Supervisor Holly Mitchell purchases fruit from a vendor at ACT-LA's Compton Station activation event. Metro Boardmember Fernando Dutra is on the right in a light blue shirt. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

Last Friday, the Alliance for Community Transit (ACT-LA) held an activation event at the Compton A (Blue) Line Station. ACT-LA has pushed for treating Metro stations as commons or sanctuaries, mainly through the increased presence of people – from vendors to ambassadors to musicians – as a solution to greater public safety, without increased presence of armed law enforcement. These recommendations are explored extensively in ACT-LA’s 2021 report Metro as a Sanctuary: Reimagining Safety on Public Transit.

ACTLACompton2022September9The activation event was meant to show what these solutions look like. The event was co-hosted by Metro, the city of Compton, and L.A. County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. It included street vendors, transit ambassadors, wayfinding, an info kiosk, performances, bathrooms, bathroom attendants, and more.

Unlike most transit stops around the world, Metro keeps its rail and BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) stations nearly entirely free of vending and staffing. In theory, the agency is open to “improve station amenities,” but, with very few exceptions, the agency works against vending and other activities by trying to keep its stations as sterile as possible.

It is encouraging that Metro and Compton City leadership – including CEO Stephanie Wiggins and boardmembers Holly Mitchell, Jacqueline Dupont-Walker, and Fernando Dutra – visited the ACT-LA activation event. These leaders come together for single-day station events, but it is much harder to imagine them changing Metro’s longstanding treatment of stations as anything but commons.

Last week's station activation drew a crowd of more than a hundred people, though most of these were agency and non-profit staff
Last week’s station activation drew a crowd of more than a hundred people, though a large portion of these were agency and nonprofit staff
The event included Metro's new Transit Ambassadors. The first class of 60 ambassadors are training this week, and will be out on Metro trains and buses by early October.
The event included Metro’s new Transit Ambassadors. The first class of 60 ambassadors are training this week, and are expected to be out on Metro trains and buses by early October.
The ACT-LA activation included attended restrooms - unfortunately very rare at Metro stations
The ACT-LA activation included attended restrooms – unfortunately very rare at Metro stations
ACT-LA worked with Compton to repair planter irrigation and plant new shade trees
ACT-LA worked with Compton to repair planter irrigation and plant new shade trees
Activation event viewed from the passing Metro A Line
Activation event viewed from the passing Metro A Line

See some additional images at Streetsblog L.A. Twitter thread.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

South LA Bike & Pedestrian Workshops

By Damien Newton |
South LA Bike & Pedestrian Workshops The Planning Department is considering creating Transit-Oriented Districts (TOD’s) around stations along the Metro Blue and Green Lines in South Los Angeles. The purpose of these districts is to promote bicycling, walking and the use of public transit while at the same time beautifying the neighborhood. A key component […]

TOD Community Meetings Along Green and Blue Lines

By Damien Newton |
Community Health Councils in partnership with the Department of City Planning and the Department of County Public Health’s Project RENEW will be hosting a series of three community meetings along the Metro Blue and Green Lines. I have attached three different fliers for the community meetings. We would love to extend an invitation to your […]

WeHo to Metro: We Want Subways

By Damien Newton |
Last night over 60 residents of West Hollywood and other Westside Cities congregated to give Metro feedback on its Draft Long Term Master Plan. Among the attendees were two West Hollywood City Council Members, Mayor Pro Tempore Jeffery Prang, and a staff member representing the local Assemblyman, Mike Feuer. The 20 people that testified were […]