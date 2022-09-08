Today’s Headlines

  • LADOT Shared Photo Of Under Construction 7th Street Curb-Protected Bikeway (Twitter)
  • Time To Stand With Low-Income Street Vendors and Support S.B. 972 (L.A. Taco)
    LAist Explains S.B. 972
  • Metro Planning Bus-Only Lanes On Sepulveda In San Fernando Valley (@numble Twitter)
  • Street Racing Crashes, Deaths Are Rising (Daily News)
  • Sierra Madre Removed Bike Lane To Add Parking (Biking in L.A.)
  • Traffic Deaths Are At A 20-Year High. What Makes Roads Unsafe? (NPR)
  • Carnage: Ex-CHP Officer, Who Killed Pedestrian While Speeding To Work, Faces Charges (LB Post)
  • Thieves Steal Prius Catalytic Converters (LAT)
  • LAT Editorial Gets Whiny About NYC Congestion Pricing
  • KTLA5 Gets Whiny About NY State “Ending Speeding”

Calendar extra:  Thursday 9/7 – L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, the Department of Recreation and Parks, the Griffith Park Advisory Board, the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council, and the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council are hosting a Griffith Park Safety and Mobility Improvements Open House. The in-person event will be tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Friendship Auditorium at 3201 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz. There will be a presentation on the latest work in the ongoing study, with a viewing of presentation boards, plus questions and answers. Details at Raman Twitter. Go to event webpage to RSVP.

Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA