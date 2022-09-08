Today’s Headlines
- LADOT Shared Photo Of Under Construction 7th Street Curb-Protected Bikeway (Twitter)
- Time To Stand With Low-Income Street Vendors and Support S.B. 972 (L.A. Taco)
…LAist Explains S.B. 972
- Metro Planning Bus-Only Lanes On Sepulveda In San Fernando Valley (@numble Twitter)
- Street Racing Crashes, Deaths Are Rising (Daily News)
- Sierra Madre Removed Bike Lane To Add Parking (Biking in L.A.)
- Traffic Deaths Are At A 20-Year High. What Makes Roads Unsafe? (NPR)
- Carnage: Ex-CHP Officer, Who Killed Pedestrian While Speeding To Work, Faces Charges (LB Post)
- Thieves Steal Prius Catalytic Converters (LAT)
- LAT Editorial Gets Whiny About NYC Congestion Pricing
- KTLA5 Gets Whiny About NY State “Ending Speeding”
Calendar extra: Thursday 9/7 – L.A. City Councilmember Nithya Raman, the Department of Recreation and Parks, the Griffith Park Advisory Board, the Hollywood United Neighborhood Council, and the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council are hosting a Griffith Park Safety and Mobility Improvements Open House. The in-person event will be tonight from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Friendship Auditorium at 3201 Riverside Drive in Los Feliz. There will be a presentation on the latest work in the ongoing study, with a viewing of presentation boards, plus questions and answers. Details at Raman Twitter. Go to event webpage to RSVP.
