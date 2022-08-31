Today’s Headlines

  • Another Record-Setting Heat Wave Is Here (SMDP, ABC7, Daily Breeze)
    …California Heat Waves Are Getting Worse (LAT)
  • Meeting Tonight For New Venice Blvd Bus Lanes and Newly Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
  • Some Southeast Cities Against Metro Land-Banking-for-Housing Plan (Daily News)
  • Metro and Developer Butt Heads Over Westwood Station Site (Urbanize)
  • Divided City Council Fails To Approve Ridley-Thomas Replacement, Heather Hunt (LAT)
  • Sheriffs Department Whistleblower Alleges Corruption (Witness L.A.)
  • Flatiron Awarded 105 Freeway ExpressLanes Metro Contract (Global Construction Review)
  • Oil and Labor Team to Fight Newsom Climate Proposal (Capital & Main)
  • Google Maps Shows Bike Lanes That Don’t Exist (Reddit)
  • Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Pole In Palos Verdes (LAT)
    …Police Seek Hit-and-Run Van Driver Who Ran Over Boyle Heights Scooter Rider (LAT)
    …Lawyers Argue Windsor Hills Crash Driver Suffered Lapse of Consciousness (LAT)
  • 100-Unit Veterans Supportive Housing Approved for Downey (Urbanize)

