Today’s Headlines
- Another Record-Setting Heat Wave Is Here (SMDP, ABC7, Daily Breeze)
…California Heat Waves Are Getting Worse (LAT)
- Meeting Tonight For New Venice Blvd Bus Lanes and Newly Protected Bike Lanes (Biking in L.A.)
- Some Southeast Cities Against Metro Land-Banking-for-Housing Plan (Daily News)
- Metro and Developer Butt Heads Over Westwood Station Site (Urbanize)
- Divided City Council Fails To Approve Ridley-Thomas Replacement, Heather Hunt (LAT)
- Sheriffs Department Whistleblower Alleges Corruption (Witness L.A.)
- Flatiron Awarded 105 Freeway ExpressLanes Metro Contract (Global Construction Review)
- Oil and Labor Team to Fight Newsom Climate Proposal (Capital & Main)
- Google Maps Shows Bike Lanes That Don’t Exist (Reddit)
- Carnage: Driver Killed Crashing Into Pole In Palos Verdes (LAT)
…Police Seek Hit-and-Run Van Driver Who Ran Over Boyle Heights Scooter Rider (LAT)
…Lawyers Argue Windsor Hills Crash Driver Suffered Lapse of Consciousness (LAT)
- 100-Unit Veterans Supportive Housing Approved for Downey (Urbanize)
Get National Headlines At Streetsblog USA, State Headlines At Streetsblog CA