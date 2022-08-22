Today’s Headlines
- CicLAvia Opens the Hollywoods (Daily News)
- More On Metro Federal Grant For Bus Electrification (The Source)
- L.A. Mulling Options For New 6th Street Bridge (LAist)
- Metro CEO Wiggins: Put Customers First (The Source)
- LAT Looks At Deadly Toll Of Street Racing
- L.A.’s Neglect For Car-Free Angelenos Borders On Hostility (LAT)
- Carnage: Two Drivers Intentionally Strike and Kill Man In South L.A. (LAT)
…Driver Strikes, Kills E-Bike Rider In Pomona (SGV Tribune)
…Wrong Way Driver Kills Person On 605 Freeway In Cerritos (Daily News, LB Post)
…Driver Who Killed Cyclist Woon Sentenced To Four Years (Biking in L.A.)
…Driver Plows Into Woodland Hills Market (Daily News)
…Newport Beach Driver Slams Through Playground Into Bay Waters (LAT, Daily Breeze)
- It Shouldn’t Be So Difficult To Buy An Electric Car (LAT)
…What You Need To Know About Buying An Electric Car (Daily News)
- LAT Editorial: Newsom, CA Should Go Bolder On Climate
